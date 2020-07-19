Tiger kills farmer
In the latest incident of man-animal conflict, a 42-year-old farmer was killed by a tiger while he was working in his farm in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, a forest officer said on Sunday. A case has been registered, said S V Ramarao, Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur circle.PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 19-07-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 18:08 IST
In the latest incident of man-animal conflict, a 42-year-old farmer was killed by a tiger while he was working in his farm in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, a forest officer said on Sunday. The deceased Jagdish Mohurle was a resident of Owala village which falls under Talodhi forest range in Bramhapuri division.
After attacking Mohrule, the big cat dragged him inside forest on Saturday evening, the official said. A case has been registered, said S V Ramarao, Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur circle.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandrapur
- Maharashtra
- Owala
- SV Ramarao