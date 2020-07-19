Left Menu
Follow guidelines to combat coronavirus threat: J-K Guv Murmu to people

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Sunday appealed to people to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing to slow the spread of the disease. Also, maintain hand hygiene," he said. Murmu warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will spread rapidly if the guidelines are not followed by people.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-07-2020 18:59 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Sunday appealed to people to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing to slow the spread of the disease. He also asked the people to adhere to the coronavirus protocol during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha festival.

"I would like to once again make an appeal to the people of J-K. As you are aware, the lockdown remained imposed for two months during which the COVID-19 pandemic was brought under control. But, as restrictions were lifted, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased rapidly in the UT during the last 15 days," Murmu said in a video message. He said the Kashmir Valley has many hotspots where the danger still persisted.

The Lt Governor said saving people's lives was important at this critical time. "So, I appeal to everyone in this situation that besides continuing economic development, saving the lives of people is everyone's responsibility. The J-K government has been issuing guidelines from time to time in accordance with the SOPs issued by the Centre. I appeal to the people to wear masks, maintain social distancing while going out in public places. Also, maintain hand hygiene," he said.

Murmu warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will spread rapidly if the guidelines are not followed by people. "I appeal to the people to help the administration by following all the guidelines and maintain social distancing in the upcoming festivals. Following the guidelines will be beneficial for everyone. Economic activities are also important so keeping that in mind we have allowed activities in some areas," he said. PTI SSB AQS AQS

