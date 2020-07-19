Maha: COVID-19 patient kills self at care centre

A 43-year-old COVID-19 patient on Sunday committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of a Covid care facility in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said. The deceased, a resident of Dombivali township, was admitted in the Amantra corona care centre, located between Kalyan and Bhiwandi, on July 17, a Bhiwandi police station official said.

"The patient had picked up a quarrel with ward boys and locked himself inside a room this morning. He was late taken to a doctor for check-up and brought back to the room," he said. The patient flung his mobile phone out of the window of the room around 4:30 pm and jumped from the fifth floor, the official said.

The cause behind the extreme step cannot be known immediately known, he added..