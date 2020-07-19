22 police personnel rejoin duty after recovering from COVID-19 in Odisha

Twenty-two police personnel who recovered from COVID-19 recently and re-joined their duties in different police stations in Ganjam district were on Sunday welcomed by the administration, a senior officer said. The 22 personnel comprise 12 and 10 policemen respectively of Ganjam and Berhampur police districts.

"The Ganjam police welcome back its 12 heroes of Aska and Bhanjanagar police stations who defeated Covid-19 and immediately resumed frontline duty after recovering from coronavirus. We are proud of their dedication," said SP (Ganjam) Brijesh Rai in a tweet. Similarly SP (Berhampur) Pinak Mishra said in a tweet, "Ten of our brave police personnel re-dedicated themselves for public service after defeating COVID. We welcome them back and we are proud of their commitment and dedication." Of the 10 persons of Berhampur police district, eight are home guards of Berhampur Sadar police station.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Berhampur Sadar, Jayant Kumar Mohapatra, and other staff of the police station welcomed them by offering garlands. After testing positive for COVID-19, they were admitted to the COVID health care centre at Sitalapalli. After getting treatment for seven days in the COVID centre, they spent more seven days in the home quarantine. Completing the home quarantine period, they re-joined their duties, said Mohapatra.

Seventy-two police personnel of Berhampur police district have contracted the novel coronavirus so far. Of them, 53 have recovered and have been discharged from the COVID hospital and care centres. While 23 of them have already re-joined duties, other 30 cops would join duties after completing their home quarantine period, sources said.