7,000 Syro-Malabar faithfuls under care of church in Rome

In the decree dated July 8, 2020, Cardinal Angelo de Donatis pointed out that a new arrangement is being made for the pastoral care of the Syro-Malabar faithful living within the territories of the diocese of Rome. A priest designated by the Syro-Malabar Major Archbishop will be appointed as the Chaplain of the Syro-Malabar Catholics and the center of the pastoral activities of the Syro-Malabar Catholics in Rome will be Santa Anastasia Minor Basilica.

PTI | Updated: 19-07-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 21:07 IST
Santa Anastasia Minor Basilica in Rome, one of the oldest Christian churches in the world, has become the centre of pastoral care of around 7,000 Syro- Malabar faithful living within the territories of the diocese of Rome. "Cardinal Angelo de Donatis, the Vicar General of the Holy Father Pope Francis for the Diocese of Rome has issued a decree assigning Santa Anastasia Minor Basilica in Rome, one of the oldest Christian churches and one of the oldest Minor Basilicas in the world to the Syro-Malabar Church," the Syro-Malabar Church said in a statement here on Sunday.

This Basilica becomes from now on the centre of the pastoral activities of the faithful of the Syro-Malabar Church which is one of the prominent Eastern (Oriental) Catholic Churches in full communion with Rome, it said. In the decree dated July 8, 2020, Cardinal Angelo de Donatis pointed out that a new arrangement is being made for the pastoral care of the Syro-Malabar faithful living within the territories of the diocese of Rome.

A priest designated by the Syro-Malabar Major Archbishop will be appointed as the Chaplain of the Syro-Malabar Catholics and the centre of the pastoral activities of the Syro-Malabar Catholics in Rome will be Santa Anastasia Minor Basilica.

