Teacher suspended for 'anti-administration' activities in J&K's Kishtwar

A government school teacher has been placed under suspension with immediate effect for indulging in “anti-administration” activities in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a government official said on Sunday. Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Rajinder Singh Tara ordered the suspension of Rakesh Kumar Sen, a general line teacher at Higher Secondary School in Dedpeth, after his video purportedly using "unparliamentary language”, criticising the administration and the policies of the government went viral on social media, the official said.

A probe was ordered into the “misconduct shown by erring teacher”, the official said adding that Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar has been appointed as an inquiry officer in the matter. Terming the conduct of erring teacher as gross violation of provisions of J&K (Classification, Control and Appeal Rules) of 1956 read with J&K Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971, Tara said a government official is required to maintain neutrality and should not indulge in any activity which is unwarranted and also amounts to unbecoming of a government servant.

The erring teacher would remain attached in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar during the suspension period, the official said..