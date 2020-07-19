Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF commanders to review air defence system in view of border row with China at 3-day meet

Top commanders of the Indian Air Force will carry out an in-depth review of the country's air defence system at a three-day conference beginning Wednesday in view of the bitter border row with China in eastern Ladakh as well as evolving regional security scenario, military sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 21:33 IST
IAF commanders to review air defence system in view of border row with China at 3-day meet
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Top commanders of the Indian Air Force will carry out an in-depth review of the country's air defence system at a three-day conference beginning Wednesday in view of the bitter border row with China in eastern Ladakh as well as evolving regional security scenario, military sources said. The commanders are also expected to specifically deliberate on deployment of first batch of around six Rafale fighter jets which are expected to join the IAF's fighter fleet later this month, they said.

The main focus of the commanders' conference will be to deliberate on the overall situation in eastern Ladakh and on ways to enhance the IAF's combat prowess and surveillance over the country's air space in all sensitive sectors including in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Uttarakhand, the sources said. "The commanders will also review the evolving security architecture in the region and ways to boost IAF's combat capability," said a source.

The conference will be chaired by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also expected to address the IAF commanders. The IAF has been carrying out night time combat air patrols over the eastern Ladakh region in the last few weeks, in an apparent message to China that it was ready to deal with any eventualities in the mountainous region.

A number of IAF platforms participated in a military drill in Stakna in eastern Ladakh on Friday during the defence minister's visit to the region. The exercise showcased integrated combat prowess of the Army and the Indian Air Force in dealing with complex security scenarios in the high altitude terrain. The IAF has deployed almost all its frontline fighter jets like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft in key frontier air bases in eastern Ladakh and elsewhere along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China notwithstanding disengagement of troops by Chinese military from a number of friction points.

The IAF has also deployed Apache attack choppers as well as Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to transport troops to various forward locations The IAF has pressed into service a fleet of C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft as well as C-130J Super Hercules in transporting heavy military equipment and weaponry to several forward bases in the region. The sources said the commanders will also deliberate on preparations to received the first batch of the Rafale jets from France. The jets are expected to reach India by end of this month.

The first squadron of the aircraft will be stationed at Ambala air force station, considered one of the most strategically located bases of the IAF. The aircraft is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons. European missile maker MBDA's Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile and Scalp cruise missile will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets.

The disengagement process between Indian and Chinese militaries began on July 6 after a telephonic conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi the previous day. Doval and Wang are Special Representatives for the boundary talks.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

EU summit drags into 3rd day amid splits on virus fund

European Union leaders remained fundamentally divided for a third day Sunday over an unprecedented 1.85 trillion-euro USD 2.1 trillion EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that they might not r...

Minto Bridge: U'khand Cong leader asks Kejriwal govt to pay Rs 10-lakh compensation

Uttarakhand Congress Vice-President Dhirendra Pratap has demanded that the Delhi government pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Kundan Kumar who drowned at the heavily waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass Sunday. A mini-truck dr...

Central team emphasises tracking, testing for fighting COVID-19 in Bihar

A central team, which reached here on Sunday to assess the COVID-19 situation in Bihar, asked the states health department to focus on tracking and testing to combat the deadly virus, an official said. The state has witnessed a spike in cor...

Rare James trading card auctioned for $1.8M

A rare LeBron James trading card sold for a whopping 1.8 million at an auction. Saturdays sale at Goldin Auctions nearly doubled the previous record for a modern-day card of 923,000 set in May for a card of Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020