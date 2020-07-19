Left Menu
Man arrested for stating talaq thrice to wife

Hyderabad, July 19 (PTI): A case has been registered under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act-2019, which prohibits divorce by pronouncing talaq by husbands of married Muslim women, over a complaint by a woman that her husband allegedly harassed her and also stated talaq thrice, police said on Sunday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-07-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 22:04 IST
Hyderabad, July 19 (PTI): A case has been registered under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act-2019, which prohibits divorce by pronouncing talaq by husbands of married Muslim women, over a complaint by a woman that her husband allegedly harassed her and also stated talaq thrice, police said on Sunday. The accused has been arrested. The case was registered on July 13.

In the complaint, the woman stated that her marriage took place in September 2017 and her husband belongs to Mahabubnagar district. The woman said she and her husband later shifted to Hyderabad and that he and his family started harassing her mentally and physically two months after the marriage.

Her parents-in-law tortured her for additional dowry and gold, she alleged. In 2018, she gave birth to a baby boy in a critical and emergency situation and she lived at her mothers home for some months.

She said they later shifted to another place in the city and that subsequently her husband and in-laws committed theft of her gold. When she asked about the gold, they beat her up badly and injured her.

She further said her husband locked her up at home for three months without allowing any communication with neighbours or on mobile phone. They had tortured her to give divorce to him and, many times, he used the word talaq, she alleged.

In February last, he argued with her and said if she never gives divorce to him, he can do that and said talaq thrice before dropping her at her mothers house at midnight, police said..

