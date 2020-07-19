Boy dies of electrocution

Boy dies of electrocutionPTI | Thane | Updated: 19-07-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 23:05 IST
A seven-year-old boy died afterhe suffered an electric shock outside his house in Turbhe areain Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday
The deceased, Tanmay Chouhan, touched an iron ladderin an apartment while playing on Friday, an official said,adding that the ladder was electrically charged due to faultywiring
Chouhan's parents rushed him to hospital where he wasdeclared brought dead, he said.
