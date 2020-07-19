Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rises to 49, cases to 5,552

The COVID-19 death toll in Jharkhand increased to 49 with one more person succumbing to the disease on Sunday, while 153 fresh cases pushed the tally to 5,552, a government bulletin said. The deceased was from Hazaribag district, it said.

Of the total 5,552 COVID-19 cases, 2,785 are active and 2,718 people have recovered from the disease, as per the bulletin. On Sunday, 62 more people recovered from coronavirus, taking the total number of recovered persons to 2,718.

The mortality rate is 0.88 per cent while the recovery rate in the state is 48.95 per cent, according to the bulletin.