Coronavirus: Lucknow civil courts premises to remain closed on Monday

The entire civil courts premises in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow will remain closed on Monday as a lawyer and an employee have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said. They said the direction was issued by District Judge AK Ojha after the principal judge of the family court located on the premises told him that an employee of theirs tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

The Lucknow Bar Association informed the district judge that one of its former office-bearers had contracted the infection. It demanded that the entire campus be closed and sanitised. A statement issued on Sunday by incharge senior registrar of the high court at Lucknow said that due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Lucknow, there shall be no judicial or administrative function in the high court on July 20 and July 21.

Also, there shall be no physical/e-filing on July 20 and July 21. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court remained closed on July 16 and July 17 for sanitisation.