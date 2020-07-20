2 arrested in Manipur's Thoubal districts with drugs

Two persons were arrested with drugs worth lakhs of rupees in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said on Monday. A vehicle and a weapon were also seized in two separate operations to nab them on Sunday, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, police along with members of All Lilong Anti-Drugs Association raided the house of Md Aslam Khan in Lilong Haoreibi Sambrukhong and arrested him with 542 Yaba tablets, Superintendent of Police Soibam Ibomcha Singh said. The seized drugs are worth over Rs 5 lakhs in the international market, officials said.

A car used was also seized, the officer said, adding that it is yet to be confirmed if the vehicle was stolen. In another raid, police arrested Md Wahidur Rahaman from his house in Lilong Haoreibi Awang Leikai.

Six grams of heroin and a 12 bore double barrel gun were seized, officials said. Two separate cases have been registered at the Lilong police station in connection with the arrests.