Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh govt wants withdrawl of ordinance on farm produce trade

The move is contrary to the accepted traditions of the federal structure, he said, and requested the prime minister to withdraw the ordinance in the interest of farmers. Notably, the Chhattisgarh High Court last week issued a notice to the Centre and the state government on a petition challenging the constitutional validity of Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance 2020.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-07-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 14:09 IST
C'garh govt wants withdrawl of ordinance on farm produce trade

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged the Centre to withdraw the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, saying it is not in the interest of farmers. The ordinance would decrease employment opportunities in the agriculture sector, he said.

The ordinance, notified by the Centre last month, aims to promote barrier-free inter-state and intra-state trade in agricultural produce. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Baghel said with the implementation of the ordinance, lakhs of farmers in the unorganised sector will be forced to act under "unbridled market forces", a public relations department official said.

Chhattisgarh is an agrarian state and its 70 per cent population is engaged in farm activities. The state mainly grows paddy which is procured by the Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited on behalf of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), at support price. "The state supplies usna rice to FCI, thereby ensuring sufficient supply of food grains for people in the country," chief minister said in the letter.

"According to the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, any farmer or trader has the freedom to carry on inter-state or intra-state trade in farmers' produce outside a notified mandi and permission has also been given to the PAN card holding traders to buy and sell agricultural produce without possessing license," he said. Variety of agricultural produce are cultivated in different parts of the country, where marketing practices are influenced by the corresponding nature and conditions of farmers, and this is the reason that the marketing of agricultural produce has been regulated in such a way by enacting the Mandi Act that it eliminates malpractices and the interest of unorganised farmers remain protected," he said.

All efforts to increase agricultural production are fruitless and unprofitable until the marketing of agricultural produce at a reasonable price is not ensured. To achieve the objective, the Mandi Act was implemented and it had been amended from time to time in the interest of farmers, the chief minister said.

The Mandi Act is completely rational in the present circumstances, he said. "However, if any improvement is desired or required, the state government is capable to do so. The new ordinance will affect the smooth functioning of (agriculture) mandis and it may lead to their closure thereby creating unemployment for people associated with these facilities," he said.

"With the Mandi Act being indirectly made ineffective, lakhs of farmers in the unorganised sector will be forced to act under unbridled market forces," Baghel said. The move is contrary to the accepted traditions of the federal structure, he said, and requested the prime minister to withdraw the ordinance in the interest of farmers.

Notably, the Chhattisgarh High Court last week issued a notice to the Centre and the state government on a petition challenging the constitutional validity of Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance 2020. The high court sought their replies within four weeks in this connection.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Nathi Mthethwa pays tribute to Casting Director Moonyeenn Lee

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has paid tribute to Casting Director Moonyeenn Lee, remembering her for fearlessly defended the rights of actors.Over the years, she would travel around the world introducing producers and...

Soccer-Pearson overwhelmed by fan support after Watford sacking

Nigel Pearson says he was overwhelmed by the support he received from Watford fans after being sacked by the club on Sunday with two games of the Premier League season remaining. Pearson was hired on a short-term contract in December with W...

Chandigarh University offers relief to Indian students whose dream of studying in Canada got shattered due to pandemic crisis

Chandigarh India, July 20 ANIPRNewswire With the current pandemic crisis alarmingly rising, it has become hard for the Indian students whose dream of studying abroad has been shattered or has been postponed as of now. Canada has always been...

Ukraine president welcomes Iran handing over black boxes from plane crash to France

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he welcomed Irans decision to hand over the black boxes from the crash of a Ukrainian airliner to France, saying those responsible would be held accountable.Irans Revolutionary Guards s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020