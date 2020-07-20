Mumbai: Train hits dumper at Kandivali station, no casualty

The engine of the Amritsar-bound Paschim Express train hit a dumper truck at the suburban Kandivali station on Monday, a railway official said. There was no report of any casualty, he said.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm when a contractor's dumper carrying someconstruction material was parked near the tracks, sources in the Western Railway said. "The down (Amritsar-bound) Paschim Express dashed into the dumper on fifth rail line at Kandivali. No passenger sustained any injury," Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said.

The locomotive got a dent on a side, sources said, adding that the dumper and the railway premises suffered some damages. Following the incident, the train was halted at the spot for around 45 minutes, they said.

Later, the train resumed its ownward journey, Thakur said..