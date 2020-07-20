Gurdwara priest held for killing his wife

A 25-year-old priest of a gurdwara in Thane district of Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife after an argument, police said on Monday. The accused, Bhajan Singh Sardar Singh Jadhav, allegedly attacked his wife Pooja (23) with a fan stand at their house in Bhiwandi on Sunday morning, after she refused to feed milk to their one-year-old daughter, Narpoli police station inspector R A Wani said, adding that neighbours alerted the police about the incident.

The victim died on the spot. A local court has remanded Jadhav in police custody till July 26.