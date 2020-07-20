ITBP officer Natarajan posted as specialist with new canine unit in MHA

Senior Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer Sudhakar Natarajan has been appointed as a specialist for the newly created canine wing under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), according to an official statement on Monday. The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) has been transferred to Delhi from ITBP's Animal Training School in Lohitpur, Arunachal Pradesh where he served for four years.

"The officer is the senior-most veterinary commander not only in the ITBP but amongst all Central Armed Police Forces." "His posting will also give a fillip to the K9 (canine) wing of the force deployed in the kinetic internal security scenario and also will augment animal transport logistics in view of the emerging situation at the borders," a statement issued by ATS Lohitpur said. "The Ministry of Home Affairs has also decided to use his three decades' expertise in anti-sabotage dog training by using his services in the newly raised K9 wing as a subject matter specialist and associate editor of the K9 journal published from MHA," it said.

The central forces under the MHA command like the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and NDRF use dogs for combat patrol, anti-sabotage missions and to check drugs and human trafficking. Natarajan, who joined the ITBP in 1992, has served in high-altitude frontiers of Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and the anti-Naxal operations grid in Chhattisgarh.

The ITBP is a mountain-warfare trained force that was raised in 1962 and it is tasked with guarding the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The officer is credited with introducing the first batch of Belgian Malinois infantry patrol dogs in the ITBP which was followed by all other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).