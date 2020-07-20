Left Menu
Bandra Terminus-Amritsar train stopped after side collision with a truck, inquiry ordered: Western Railways

The Paschim Express (Bandra Terminus-Amritsar) on Monday was halted for about 45 minutes after a collision with a truck while on the Kandivali-Borivali line, Western Railway said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 20:50 IST
Visuals from the site of the incident. Image Credit: ANI

The Paschim Express (Bandra Terminus-Amritsar) on Monday was halted for about 45 minutes after a collision with a truck while on the Kandivali-Borivali line, Western Railway said. The collision of the train headed from Bandra to Amritsar took place at about 12:30 in the afternoon between Kandivali and Borivali station. No injuries were reported due to the accident.

The driver of the truck has been apprehended and the vehicle has been seized. Necessary action against concerned departmental staff is also being taken accordingly. An inquiry by junior administrative grade level officers has been ordered into the incident, said Western Railway. (ANI)

