Hotel owner, 30 others booked for flouting COVID-19 norms in Punjab's Phagwara

A hotel owner, manager and 30 others were on Monday booked for allegedly violating COVID-19 related guidelines, police said. A party was organised at the hotel here on the night of July 18, which was in violation of the prohibitory orders, Station House Officer Onkar Singh Brar said.

Those who attended the party did not wear face masks or maintained social distancing, he said. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act was registered in this regard.