Minor rejig of AP Cabinet on July 22

Amaravati, Jul 20 (PTI): A minor reorganisation of the Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers will take place here on July 22 to fill in two vacancies caused by the resignation of two ministers on their election to the Rajya Sabha, ruling YSR Congress sources said. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Monday accepted the resignations of Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, who quit their posts on July 1 after they were elected to the Upper House of Parliament in the biennial election on June 19.

Bose and Ramana will take oath as Rajya Sabha members on July 22, the YSRC sources said. They said Ch Venugopala Krishna and Sidiri Appala Raju, MLAs belonging to the backward classes, were likely to be taken into the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Cabinet to balance the community equations consequent to the resignation of Bose and Ramana.

There could be some change in portfolios of the ministers with the crucial Revenue department now falling vacant with Boses exit. Meanwhile, the YSRC also finalised the names of a woman Muslim candidate Zakia Khanum from Kadapa district and a Scheduled Caste leader Moshen Raju from West Godavari for two vacant Legislative Council seats to be nominated by the Governor.

A formal notification in this regard would be issued soon, the sources added..