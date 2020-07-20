Left Menu
Development News Edition

RSS meet in Bhopal to discuss Ram temple, China: functionary

A meeting of top office-bearers of the RSS will begin here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday wherein issues like Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Sino-India stand-off will be "naturally" discussed, a functionary said on Monday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-07-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 22:31 IST
RSS meet in Bhopal to discuss Ram temple, China: functionary

A meeting of top office-bearers of the RSS will begin here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday wherein issues like Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Sino-India stand-off will be "naturally" discussed, a functionary said on Monday. Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the informal meeting of top functionaries which takes place every three months, he said.

"Naturally, the development regarding the Ram temple in Ayodhya and stand-off with China is going to be discussed during the meeting. The situationand challenges being faced by the country will be discussed," he said, adding that the meeting will continue for two or three days or even more. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust president Nritya Gopal Das had said the "bhoomi pujan" for the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram will be performed in Ayodhya with the placing of a 40-kg silver brick at the sanctum sanctorum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the programme tentatively planned on August 5. Bhopal is a convenient place given its location in central India, the Sangh functionary said when asked about the choice of the venue.

"The meeting will be held at Saraswati Vidya Mandir Residential School in Sharda Vihar area on the outskirts of the Madhya Pradesh capital, as the premises has enough rooms and space to adhere to COVID -19 protocols," he said. Another Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) ideologue said some functionaries from Nagpur, Delhi and other places might join the meeting in a virtual manner if they could not make it to Bhopal for any reason.

Bhagwat and Sangh general secretary SureshBhaiyyaji Joshi have reached the Sraswati Vidya Mandir, he added. PTI LAL MAS NSK NSK.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president sticks to no-war approach after shocking cartel video

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would maintain a less confrontational approach to battling drug gangs even after one of Mexicos most powerful cartels showcased its firepower in a video that stunned Mexicans. ...

1,198 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

A total of 1,198 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in Telangana, taking the state tally to 46,274, the state health department said on Monday. The total figure includes 11,530 active cases and 34,323 recoveries. So far, 422 ...

Indian medical experts welcome Oxford trial results for COVID vaccine

Medical experts in India on Monday hailed the results of Oxford Universitys early-stage human trials for a COVID-19 vaccine, with some saying its the most scientifically done among all such exercises, while others expressing hope that the f...

Raj Congress calls legislature party meeting on Tuesday

The Rajasthan Congress has called a legislature party meeting on Tuesday, party sources said, amid an alleged plot to topple its government in the state. The meeting is expected to start at 11 am at the hotel on the city outskirts where Con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020