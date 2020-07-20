COVID-19 lockdown in Sikkim from July 21 to 27

A complete lockdown will be enforced in Sikkim from July 21 to 27 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state. A Sikkim government order said that all government offices, shops, commercial establishments, institutions, markets and factories shall remain closed, except where specific exemption is granted.

"All activities congregations and movement of people and goods and passenger vehicles shall be prohibited, with the exception of movement for supply and maintenance of essential goods and services, and shops dealing with essentials like groceries, hygiene products, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk products, medicines, etc," the order said. "Movement pertaining to emergency services including law and order, fire, relief and rescue, hospitals, COVID-19 management and quarantine centre related activities will be allowed," it added.

Health Ministry said that Sikkim has a total of 283 COVID-19 cases, including 191 active cases and 92 recoveries. No fatalities have been reported in the state. (ANI)