MP: Three drown in Sindh river

Three men drowned in the swollen Sindh river on Monday in Bhitarwar area in Gwalior district of of Madhya Pradesh while bathing after visiting a temple, an official said. Bodies of Happy Sharma (20), Deepak Prajapati (21) and Vishal Chourasia (20) were fished out by a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), he said.

The incident occurred when the trio entered the river after taking darshan at Dhumeshwar Mahadev temple, police said. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each has been announced for the kin of the deceased.