MP: Three drown in Sindh river

MP: Three drown in Sindh riverPTI | Gwalior | Updated: 20-07-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 23:19 IST
Three men drowned in the swollen Sindh river on Monday in Bhitarwar area in Gwalior district of of Madhya Pradesh while bathing after visiting a temple, an official said. Bodies of Happy Sharma (20), Deepak Prajapati (21) and Vishal Chourasia (20) were fished out by a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), he said.
The incident occurred when the trio entered the river after taking darshan at Dhumeshwar Mahadev temple, police said. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each has been announced for the kin of the deceased.
