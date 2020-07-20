Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Ghaziabad crosses 4,000-mark, Noida's tally soars to 4,251

Adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more coronavirus-related fatality on Monday, raising the death toll to 40, while 107 more people were detected positive for the infection since Sunday, according to the data. In terms of overall positive cases in a district, Ghaziabad is only behind state capital Lucknow (4,291) and Gautam Buddh Nagar (4,251), according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 20-07-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 23:19 IST
COVID-19: Ghaziabad crosses 4,000-mark, Noida's tally soars to 4,251
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ghaziabad on Monday recorded 70 new COVID-19 cases which pushed its tally to 4,048, becoming the third district in Uttar Pradesh to have crossed the 4,000-mark, official data showed. Adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more coronavirus-related fatality on Monday, raising the death toll to 40, while 107 more people were detected positive for the infection since Sunday, according to the data.

In terms of overall positive cases in a district, Ghaziabad is only behind state capital Lucknow (4,291) and Gautam Buddh Nagar (4,251), according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period. The number of active cases in Ghaziabad stood at 1,306, while 1,011 patients are currently under treatment for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the data showed.

Also, 96 COVID-19 patients were discharged after treatment since Sunday in Ghaziabad, which has recorded 63 deaths till date. So far, 2,679 patients have got discharged in the district and the recovery rate stood at 66.18 per cent, the data stated. In Gautam Buddh Nagar, 68 patients got discharged during the 24-hour period, as the number of recoveries rose to 3,200, the highest for any district in Uttar Pradesh so far, with a recovery rate of 75.21 per cent, showed the data.

According to their latest death tolls, the mortality rate among COVID-19 positive patients in Ghaziabad stood at 1.55 per cent while that of Gautam Buddh Nagar was 0.94 per cent. In terms of active patients, Ghaziabad (1,306) is only behind Lucknow (2,719). They are followed by Kanpur Nagar (1,114) and Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,011), as per the data.

As of Monday, these four were the only districts to have more than 1,000 active cases each in the state.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium in last ditch effort to form government, new polls possible

Belgium may have to head to the polls again if two advisers appointed by King Philippe on Monday fail to find agreement on forming a coalition government over the next fifty days, one of the advisers said.Belgium has been run by a caretaker...

Indian Navy carries out military drill with US carrier strike group off Andaman sea

In the midst of Indias border row with China, a US Navy carrier strike group led by nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Nimitz carried out a military drill with a fleet of Indian warships off the coast of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Mon...

Navy veteran says he beaten 'like a punching bag' in Portland

As a U.S. Navy veteran, Chris David said he thought he would be able to talk plainly with federal agents in Portland and ask them why they were using unmarked cars to snatch people off the street during recent protests in the Oregon city.Wh...

Mexican president sticks to no-war approach after shocking cartel video

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would maintain a less confrontational approach to battling drug gangs even after one of Mexicos most powerful cartels showcased its firepower in a video that stunned Mexicans. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020