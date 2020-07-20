COVID-19: Ghaziabad crosses 4,000-mark, Noida's tally soars to 4,251

Ghaziabad on Monday recorded 70 new COVID-19 cases which pushed its tally to 4,048, becoming the third district in Uttar Pradesh to have crossed the 4,000-mark, official data showed. Adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more coronavirus-related fatality on Monday, raising the death toll to 40, while 107 more people were detected positive for the infection since Sunday, according to the data.

In terms of overall positive cases in a district, Ghaziabad is only behind state capital Lucknow (4,291) and Gautam Buddh Nagar (4,251), according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period. The number of active cases in Ghaziabad stood at 1,306, while 1,011 patients are currently under treatment for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the data showed.

Also, 96 COVID-19 patients were discharged after treatment since Sunday in Ghaziabad, which has recorded 63 deaths till date. So far, 2,679 patients have got discharged in the district and the recovery rate stood at 66.18 per cent, the data stated. In Gautam Buddh Nagar, 68 patients got discharged during the 24-hour period, as the number of recoveries rose to 3,200, the highest for any district in Uttar Pradesh so far, with a recovery rate of 75.21 per cent, showed the data.

According to their latest death tolls, the mortality rate among COVID-19 positive patients in Ghaziabad stood at 1.55 per cent while that of Gautam Buddh Nagar was 0.94 per cent. In terms of active patients, Ghaziabad (1,306) is only behind Lucknow (2,719). They are followed by Kanpur Nagar (1,114) and Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,011), as per the data.

As of Monday, these four were the only districts to have more than 1,000 active cases each in the state.