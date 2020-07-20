Sikkim reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

Sikkim on Monday reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 318, an official said. Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia said 35 new cases have been detected in Sikkim after tests of primary and secondary contacts of the recent COVID-19 positive cases, especially in Rangpo and surrounding areas.

The number of COVID-19 active cases in the state has reached 226 as 92 people have been cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals, he said. Bhutia said that it was decided at the state task force meeting held earlier in the day that all asymptomatic positive cases will henceforth be lodged in Indoor Gymnasium Hall of Paljor Stadium, while all suspected cases will be kept in ICAR complex and Farmers Hostel.

The MCH Building in old STNM Hospital will be kept on stand-by for second line service, while all routine OPD of STNM Hospital, Sochyagang will be shifted to old STNM at the earliest, the official said. A War Room will be created in STNM Hospital, Sochyagang and a Control Room will also be established in STNM Hospital Sochyagang to facilitate proper coordination to deal with COVID-19 cases, Bhutia added.