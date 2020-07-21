Two suicide cases reported in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

A young woman and a farm worker allegedly died of suicide in separate incidents in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said. A 32-year-old man employed with a farmer allegedly died of suicide by hanging from the ceiling at the latter’s house in Nawla village under Mansurpur police station limits here on Monday, police said.

The body of Sunil Kumar was found hanging in the house of the farmer and has been sent for postmortem. An investigation is underway. Kumar lived in farmer Sardar Ahmad’s house for the last 10 years and helped with farm work in the latter’s agricultural land, police added.

In another incident, a young married woman allegedly ended her life by hanging from the ceiling at her house in Bilaspur village under New Mandi police station limits of the district on Monday. Ameer Jahan (23), wife of Usman, was found hanging inside her room and the exact cause behind the death is not immediately known.

Police said she was found hanging from her room and the body has been taken foe autopsy. A probe is on, they added..