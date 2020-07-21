Pune district logs highest 1-day spike of 2,601 COVID-19 cases
Pune district reported 2,601 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day surge, taking the count to 54,013 on Monday, a health department official said. "Of the 2,601 cases, 1,690 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city).
Pune district reported 2,601 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day surge, taking the count to 54,013 on Monday, a health department official said. He said the death toll rose to 1,387 with 44 more patients succumbing to the infection.
Also, 830 patients were discharged from hospitals in the western Maharashtra district during the same period, the official said. "Of the 2,601 cases, 1,690 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city). In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the COVID-19 count increased by 657 patients," he said.
The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased by 254, he said.
