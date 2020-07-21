Gangster held after encounter with police in Muzaffarnagar

A dreaded gangster sustained bullet injuries and later he was arrested following an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Atali village under Budhana police station limits here on Monday, an official said. According to SSP Abhishek Yadav, there was an exchange of fire with sharp shooter Sukrampal who sustained bullet injuries. SI Rakesh Sharma and Constable Kaushal also received injuries, he added.

The two policemen were shifted to a hospital where they are stable, the SSP said, adding the gangster has been taken into custody. He said Sukrampal carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head and was wanted in more than 30 cases of loot and murder. In Baghpat district, he carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh for similar crimes.