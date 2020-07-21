Left Menu
Man kills mother in south Delhi

She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). The accused was arrested from the spot, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 00:37 IST
A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his mother at their house in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar on Monday, police said. The accused, identified as Sagar, a disco jockey, has been arrested. He is the only child of the 45-year-old woman and his father had passed away a few years ago, they said.

The reason behind the killing is not clear yet, police said. Police received a call around 12 pm about a son stabbing his mother in Madangir Central Market area. On reaching the spot, police found the woman in an unconscious state. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The accused was arrested from the spot, he said. The man has not shared the motive behind the killing but he is a drug and alcohol addict, Thakur added.

Another police officer said that during enquiry the neighbours told police that even on Sunday night, they heard loud noises coming from the house and the mother-son duo had fights Sunday night and even on Monday as well. They heard strange noises coming from the house and later when a neighbour entered to check, the man was seen sitting next to his mother who was lying in a pool of blood, he said.

A case of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway to establish the reason behind the killing, police said..

