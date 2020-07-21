Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anna Nagar incident: Displaced families take shelter at metro station, say 'nobody listening to us'

Around 10-15 families from Anna Nagar, whose houses were damaged due to rainfall have taken shelter at a metro station after water entered their temporary shelter in the recent spell of downpour.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 05:58 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 05:58 IST
Anna Nagar incident: Displaced families take shelter at metro station, say 'nobody listening to us'
Visual from metro station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Around 10-15 families from Anna Nagar, whose houses were damaged due to rainfall have taken shelter at a metro station after water entered their temporary shelter in the recent spell of downpour. They said that no one was paying heed to their problems and they have no other option but to take shelter at a metro station.

"We are facing difficulty due to rain. Nobody listening to us," one of them told ANI. A house in the slum area of Anna Nagar near ITO in Delhi collapsed on Sunday following heavy rainfall, but no one was present in it at the time of the mishap. Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and fire engines were deployed at the spot. "The flow of water in the nullah was intense. Running water entered a pit that was dug to construct a parking facility causing severe erosion which led to the collapse of nearby houses. My house vanished as if it never existed," Pushpa, a resident of the slum had said.Aam Aadmi Party MLA Praveen Kumar had told ANI, "A big accident happened here. Fortunately, no one was killed. The Delhi government is providing every help. Emergency relief work is going on here. A goat has been injured and was taken to hospital with the help of an NDRF team.""Houses that are prone to danger are being vacated. This accident is not small. I have talked to the government. The matter will be investigated and those who are responsible will be punished," added Kumar.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that all agencies in Delhi - PWD, DJB, Delhi Municipal Corporation and Flood Department - are working on flood plan, which is in the process of executing it. Meanwhile on Monday, severe waterlogging near Indraprastha Metro Station following heavy rainfall in parts of the national capital on Monday tonight. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesEbay nears 9bln deal to combine classified ads business with Norways Adevinta httpson.ft.com2OK...

Anna Nagar incident: Displaced families take shelter at metro station, say 'nobody listening to us'

Around 10-15 families from Anna Nagar, whose houses were damaged due to rainfall have taken shelter at a metro station after water entered their temporary shelter in the recent spell of downpour. They said that no one was paying heed to the...

'Men's rights' lawyer eyed in shooting of NJ judge's family

A self-described anti-feminist lawyer found dead in the Catskills of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound is considered the prime suspect in the shooting of a federal judges family in New Jersey, the FBI said Monday. Roy Den Hollander, ...

Trump tweets image of himself wearing mask and calls it 'patriotic'

US President Donald Trump on Monday took to social media to post an image of himself wearing a face mask and indirectly called the act patriotic -- a clear pivot away from his earlier reluctance to wear a facial covering in public. We are U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020