Anna Nagar incident: Displaced families take shelter at metro station, say 'nobody listening to us'

Around 10-15 families from Anna Nagar, whose houses were damaged due to rainfall have taken shelter at a metro station after water entered their temporary shelter in the recent spell of downpour. They said that no one was paying heed to their problems and they have no other option but to take shelter at a metro station.

"We are facing difficulty due to rain. Nobody listening to us," one of them told ANI. A house in the slum area of Anna Nagar near ITO in Delhi collapsed on Sunday following heavy rainfall, but no one was present in it at the time of the mishap. Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and fire engines were deployed at the spot. "The flow of water in the nullah was intense. Running water entered a pit that was dug to construct a parking facility causing severe erosion which led to the collapse of nearby houses. My house vanished as if it never existed," Pushpa, a resident of the slum had said.Aam Aadmi Party MLA Praveen Kumar had told ANI, "A big accident happened here. Fortunately, no one was killed. The Delhi government is providing every help. Emergency relief work is going on here. A goat has been injured and was taken to hospital with the help of an NDRF team.""Houses that are prone to danger are being vacated. This accident is not small. I have talked to the government. The matter will be investigated and those who are responsible will be punished," added Kumar.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that all agencies in Delhi - PWD, DJB, Delhi Municipal Corporation and Flood Department - are working on flood plan, which is in the process of executing it. Meanwhile on Monday, severe waterlogging near Indraprastha Metro Station following heavy rainfall in parts of the national capital on Monday tonight. (ANI)