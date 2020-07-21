Left Menu
Maha police allowed to take strict action against gutkha sale

Earlier, police had to request officials of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to lodge a complaint for registering offences in such cases. Now, the state government has come up with a new policy for stricter implementation of the existing ban by directing police to register non-bailable offences against gutkha sellers and smugglers.

21-07-2020
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Maharashtra government has allowed the state police to independently register criminal offences against those involved in sale and purchase of gutkha and flavoured tobacco, which are banned in the state.

Now, the state government has come up with a new policy for stricter implementation of the existing ban by directing police to register non-bailable offences against gutkha sellers and smugglers. Special Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Milind Bharambe issued a circular to all police units on July 16, informing them about the new directives.

The circular stated that a special meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on July 5, wherein police were directed to initiate action against gutkha sellers and smugglers under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code. A senior police official said the directives would provide a "freehand" to the police to initiate action against sale and purchase of gutkha and flavoured tobacco in the state.

The sale and consumption of gutkha, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012. But in view of the rising use of these chewable among youth, the police have now been directed to independently register offences.

In 2018, the state government made the sale of gutkha a non-bailable offence and enhanced the punishment for it from six months to three years.

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

