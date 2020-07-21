Odisha CM, Union ministers condole death of MP Governor Lalji Tandon

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi on Tuesday condoled the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor and veteran BJP leader Lalji Tandon and said he will be remembered for his dedicated service to the people. Tandon died at a hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday morning. He was 85.

The chief minister expressed his condolences to Tandon's bereaved family. "Deeply saddened to know the passing away of Madhya Pradesh Governor and veteran leader, #LaljiTandon. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. RIP," he tweeted.

Describing Tandon as a popular leader and an able administrator, Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he had dedicated his life to the service of the people. Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Pratap Sarangi expressed his condolences to Tandon's bereaved family and said he will be remembered for his service to the people.

BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda expressed grief over Tandon's death and said the BJP veteran had played a major role in strengthening the saffron party in Uttar Pradesh.