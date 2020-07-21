Left Menu
Rajasthan HC requests Speaker to defer action on disqualification notices till Friday

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-07-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 15:24 IST
The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday requested the Legislative Assembly speaker to defer action on disqualification notices to dissident Congress MLAs till July 24, the speaker's counsel said. The court also reserved its judgment on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident legislators for July 24.

The high court had on Friday given a four-day reprieve to Sachin Pilot and other Congress dissidents from any action by Rajasthan Speaker on the disqualification notices served on them by extending the hearing into their petition. Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the party after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

