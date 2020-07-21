Left Menu
Cow dies after eating explosives kept for wild pigs in Karnataka's Mysuru

A cow succumbed to injuries after it accidentally ate explosive material which was allegedly kept to kill wild pigs at a farm near HD Kote in Mysuru.

ANI | Mysuru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-07-2020 15:32 IST
A cow succumbed to injuries after it accidentally ate explosive material in Mysuru, Karnataka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A cow succumbed to injuries after it accidentally ate explosive material which was allegedly kept to kill wild pigs at a farm near HD Kote in Mysuru. The incident occurred on Monday near Bettadahalli here. The cow was badly injured and could not be treated by the doctors.

The cow succumbed to injuries after the failed treatment. It belonged to a farmer, Narasimha Gowda. In a similar incident, an elephant had died in Palakkad district on May 27 after eating a fruit stuffed with crackers. Forest officials had said the elephant died standing in river Velliyar after suffering an injury in its lower jaw.

One man was arrested in connection with the death of a pregnant elephant in Palakkad district here, Kerala Forest Minister K Raju said on June 5. (ANI)

