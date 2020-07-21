J-K LG condoles death of Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu expressed grief over the demise of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Tuesday. Paying tribute to Tandon, Murmu described him as a widely respected public figure and an able administrator who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people.

"Lalji Tondon will always be remembered for his exemplary service to the nation," he added. The LG prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members.

Tandon, who was a veteran political figure in Uttar Pradesh where he had served as a cabinet minister, died at the age of 85 at a hospital in Lucknow early Tuesday..