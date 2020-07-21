Will observe Mangal Pandey's birth anniversary on Jan 30 from next year: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Tuesday said the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Mangal Pandey will be observed on January 30 from next year while pitching for a correction in the date on popular website Wikipedia. The minister claimed that the website has wrongly mentioned the birth date of Magal Pandey, who played a role in the 1857 rebellion against the British, as July 19,1827. This creates a lot of problems in observing his birth anniversary, the minister said, adding that the freedom fighter’s actual date of birth is January 30, 1831. Documents in this regard have been collected from his family here and the state chief minister will be apprised of it on Wednesday after which a letter on behalf of his relatives and relevant papers will be sent to the Wikipedia, Shukla said. From the next year onwards, the birth anniversary of Mangal Pandey will be observed on January 30, he added. The president of Shaheed Mangal Pandey Vichar Manch, Krishnakant Pathak, said Basic Shiksha Parishad books also state January 30, 1831 as the date of birth and Nagwa village as the freedom fighter's native place.