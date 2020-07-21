Maha: Naxal 'martyrs' week' banners spotted in Gadchiroli
Naxal posters exhorting people to observe 'martyrs' week' were spotted along Maseli- Navargaon road in Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. The ultras celebrate 'martyrs' week' between July 28 and August 3 in memory of late Charu Majumdar, the founder of the outlawed militant Naxal movement. Majumdar died on July 28, 1972 in police lock-up.
Majumdar died on July 28, 1972 in police lock-up. Police said banners were put up on Monday by the 'Korchi area committee' of the proscribed CPI (Maoist).
