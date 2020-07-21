Chennai, Jul 20 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region

Highlights from the Southern region at 5 pm. . MDS2 TN-NALINI-JAIL Rajiv Gandhi assassination case life convict Nalini "threatened" to end her life Vellore(TN): Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan, lodged in the special prison for women here, threatened to end her life, a senior jail official said. .

MES2 TN-LOCKDOWN-TOURISM Lockdown takes sheen off TN's tourism sector, renders "lakhs" jobless Chennai: Fears of spread of coronavirus during the month long peak season starting mid-December 2019 and the subsequent lockdown later in Tamil Nadu have severely crippled the state's tourism sector, leading to job losses and an economic impact that may take months to heal. . MES7 KA-VIRUS-SEER Puttige mutt chief tests positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka Mangaluru: Swami Sugunendra Teertha, head of the Puttige mutt, one of the Ashta Mutts of Udupi in Karnataka, has tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital, hospital sources said. .

MES8 TL-VIRUS-HYD Slight decline in COVID-19 cases in GHMC, few districts witness increase Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, the COVID-19 hotspot in Telangana, has seen a slight decline in cases during the last about a week even as a few districts witnessed a considerable rise in the number of infections.. .