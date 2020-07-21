AP Guv, CM express grief over death of Lalji Tandon

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and sorrow over the demise of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Tuesday. In a statement, Harichandan recalled the services of Tandon as leader ofUttar Pradesh Legislative Council for two terms, member of the Assembly for three terms and as a Minister in the UP government.

The Governor said Tandon also served as a member in the 15th Lok Sabha. As Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Tandon would be remembered for the initiatives taken to streamline academic activities of state universities, Harichandan said.

He offered condolences to members of the bereaved family. The Chief Minister, in a separate message, expressed his grief over Tandons demise and said the latter had a long innings in public life in UP politics.

Jagan extended his condolences to the bereaved family members..