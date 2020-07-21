Left Menu
Rajasthan man beaten to death for harassing woman; 8 held

He was a notorious goon in the village and was involved in several crimes and unlawful activities including harassing and troubling women in the village, Khanpur Station House Officer (SHO) Kamalchand Meena said. Bagri had allegedly harassed the 22-year-old married woman of the village on Monday last week, following which she lodged a case against him under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

PTI | Kota | Updated: 21-07-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 17:44 IST
A 30-year-old man died allegedly after eight-nine family members of a woman attacked him with sticks, iron rods and stones at a village in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district for harassing her, police said on Tuesday. Nine people, including the woman, have been booked and eight of them arrested in connection with the killing, they said.

The incident took place on Monday noon at Sumer village under the Khanpur police station limits. The deceased man was identified as Tokiya alias Raju Bagri (30), a resident of Sumer village. He was a notorious goon in the village and was involved in several crimes and unlawful activities including harassing and troubling women in the village, Khanpur Station House Officer (SHO) Kamalchand Meena said.

Bagri had allegedly harassed the 22-year-old married woman of the village on Monday last week, following which she lodged a case against him under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Her family members wanted to avenge the act and teach Bagri a "lesson", the SHO said, adding he was attacked which passing through the route in the village.

Bagri suffered critical injuries in the attack and was declared brought dead at the local hospital, he further said. On the report by family members of the deceased, the police lodged a case of murder under sections of the IPC against nine people identified as Ramlakhan, Nathulal, Siyaram, Dharmraj, Banwari, Dwarka, Prem, Lekhraj and the woman, the SHO said. He said while eight of the accused have been arrested, Dwarka is yet to be nabbed.

The police handed over the body to family members after post-mortem on Monday afternoon, he added. The eight accused would be produced before the court on Tuesday evening and remand for their interrogation would be sought, he said.

