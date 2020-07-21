Left Menu
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleged that the newly built 10,000 bed COVID care centre here did not have adequate number of staff and facilities like water supply, drainage and toilets. None were present there today," he told reporters after visiting the facility. Siddaramaiah, leader of the opposition in the assembly, said he found facilities like water supply, drainage and toilets inadequate.

21-07-2020
"Lack of adequate staff, facilities at new COVID centre"

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleged that the newly built 10,000 bed COVID care centre here did not have adequate number of staff and facilities like water supply, drainage and toilets. "This centre, to be operational from Friday, will require at least 2,000 doctors, paramedical staff and ward boys. None were present there today," he told reporters after visiting the facility.

Siddaramaiah, leader of the opposition in the assembly, said he found facilities like water supply, drainage and toilets inadequate. The facility has been set up at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on Tumakuru Road.

He alleged that the problems of contractors supplying bedding material to the COVID care centre had not yet been resolved. The government had earlier said it would procure them on rent at Rs 800 per bedding material, but later decided to purchase them when it received flak from various quarters, he said.

Siddaramaiah reiterated that there was corruption in purchasing equipment to fight COVID-19, though Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar had denied the charges, and added that the Congress would submit 'evidence' on Thursday. "Tamil Nadu purchased each ventilator for Rs 4.78 lakh, whereas Karnataka purchased them for between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 18 lakh. What else is it other than corruption?" he asked.

Siddaramaiah said he has sought details about five to six departments from the Chief Secretary..

