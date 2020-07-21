Bihar: Pregnant woman taken to hospital in makeshift boat amid floods in Darbhanga

A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital on a makeshift boat amid the floods in Bihar's Darbhanga on Tuesday. After heavy rain and flood, several districts of Bihar were affected by waterlogging.

Following this, Rukasana Praveen, an eight-month-old pregnant woman, who is a resident of Asraha village in Darbhanga experienced difficulty to reach the hospital while suffering from a severe stomach ache. The villagers then built a makeshift boat with a tube and took her to the hospital.

Kanija Khatoon, Praveen's mother said, "As the flood water has reached our house, it was difficult to take my daughter to the hospital." "As her health was deteriorating, we managed to build a makeshift boat to help her reach the hospital," she said.

Hospital In-cahrge, Dr Nirmal Kumar Lal, said that the woman was treated and was sent home. "We ran some tests on her after which medicine was given," said Lal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in certain areas of Bihar for today and Wednesday. The Bihar Disaster Management Department wrote to district magistrates of Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Khagaria, Purvi Champaran, Samastipur and Begusarai, asking them to take necessary steps in the wake of IMD's alert for heavy rain between July 18 and July 22 and flood in these areas. (ANI)