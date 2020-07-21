Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar: Pregnant woman taken to hospital in makeshift boat amid floods in Darbhanga

A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital on a makeshift boat amid the floods in Bihar's Darbhanga on Tuesday.

ANI | Darbhanga (Bihar) | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 18:27 IST
Bihar: Pregnant woman taken to hospital in makeshift boat amid floods in Darbhanga
Pregnant woman uses makeshift boat to reach hospital in Darbhanga, Bihar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital on a makeshift boat amid the floods in Bihar's Darbhanga on Tuesday. After heavy rain and flood, several districts of Bihar were affected by waterlogging.

Following this, Rukasana Praveen, an eight-month-old pregnant woman, who is a resident of Asraha village in Darbhanga experienced difficulty to reach the hospital while suffering from a severe stomach ache. The villagers then built a makeshift boat with a tube and took her to the hospital.

Kanija Khatoon, Praveen's mother said, "As the flood water has reached our house, it was difficult to take my daughter to the hospital." "As her health was deteriorating, we managed to build a makeshift boat to help her reach the hospital," she said.

Hospital In-cahrge, Dr Nirmal Kumar Lal, said that the woman was treated and was sent home. "We ran some tests on her after which medicine was given," said Lal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in certain areas of Bihar for today and Wednesday. The Bihar Disaster Management Department wrote to district magistrates of Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Khagaria, Purvi Champaran, Samastipur and Begusarai, asking them to take necessary steps in the wake of IMD's alert for heavy rain between July 18 and July 22 and flood in these areas. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Amarnath Yatra cancelled in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board SASB on Tuesday said that this years Amarnath Yatra has been cancelled due to conditions created by COVID-19. The decision was taken at a meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board SASB to discuss the conduct o...

Taiwan rejects permits for 2 Hong Kong officials as visa row escalates

The Hong Kong government said on Tuesday that Taiwan had rejected the visas of two of its officials, underscoring rising bilateral tensions after Taipei criticized a security law imposed on the financial hub by Beijing. The two Hong Kong Ec...

UPDATE 1-Heard says she punched Depp to stop him pushing sister downstairs 'like Kate Moss'

American actress Amber Heard told Londons High Court on Tuesday she punched her ex-husband Johnny Depp because she feared he would push her sister downstairs, as she alleged he had done to his former girlfriend, model Kate Moss.Heard, 34, i...

Doctors,health staff hold demo against Kiran Bedi's 'remarks'

Doctors, nursing staff and health workers in government hospitals and Public Health Centres staged a demonstration here on Tuesday over Lt Governor Kiran Bedis reported remarks against them recently, a charge denied by the Raj Nivas. The de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020