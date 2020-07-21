Mizoram inducts 8 canines, revives dog squad

Left Menu
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 21-07-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 19:03 IST
The Mizoram government on Tuesday inducted eight dogs into the state police for anti-crime, anti-drug and search and rescue operations, officials said. Home Minister Lalchamliana was present at the function in which four German shepherds and four Labrador Retrievers were inducted.

The authorities thus revived the dog squad which was formed around 20 years ago but does not have a member for the past few years. "It is a great achievement for the state police to induct a good canine squad after a generation and I hope the dog police will comfort the people," Lalchamliana said on the occasion.

The home minister said that three of the eight dogs are trained in tracking and detection of criminals while three others are sniffer dogs skilled in finding drugs. One dog is trained to detect explosive materials and another will be used in search and rescue operations, he said.

Lalchamliana said that on several occasions, the police have faced impediments and inconveniences in tracking criminals and in anti-drug operations due to absence of a canine squad. He thanked the Centre for providing financial assistance to the state for purchasing the dogs and the cost of their training.

Mizoram Director General of Police SBK Singh termed the dog squad as a "definitive tool" to combat drug smuggling across Myanmar border. The newly inducted canines, trained at the National Training Centre for Dogs in Gwalior, showcased their skills at the function.

