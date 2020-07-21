Notorious criminal detained under PSA in in J-K's Samba: Officials

A notorious criminal was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Tuesday, officials said. Harbans Singh alias Asla, a resident of Vijaypur town, has six criminal cases registered against him at police station Vijaypur. He had become a threat to the peaceful atmosphere forcing the authorities to detain him under the PSA, they said.

Keeping in view his repeated involvement in criminal activities, a dossier was prepared by the senior superintendent of police, Samba, and forwarded to the district magistrate who formally issued the order of Singh's detention, the officials said. The detention warrant was executed by a police team and the accused was sent to Sub Jail Hiranagar.

Under the PSA, a detainee can be lodged in a prison without trial for a maximum of one or two years..