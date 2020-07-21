Maha panel to probe irregularity plaints against developer

The Maharashtra government has formed a six-member committee to probe complaints of irregularities in works carried out by a developer appointed to construct MHADA buildings. According to a government resolution (GR) dated July 16, deputy secretary of the housing department will head the panel.

Matunga-based VJTI's structural engineering department head and chief engineers of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) are among the members of the panel. The committee also comprises two under secretaries from the housing department as its members.

"The panel concerned should start the required probe immediately and submit the detailed report to the government within two months," reads the GR..