Maha panel to probe irregularity plaints against developer
The Maharashtra government has formed a six-member committee to probe complaints of irregularities in works carried out by a developer appointed to construct MHADA buildings. According to a government resolution (GR) dated July 16, deputy secretary of the housing department will head the panel. Matunga-based VJTI's structural engineering department head and chief engineers of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) are among the members of the panel.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:07 IST
The Maharashtra government has formed a six-member committee to probe complaints of irregularities in works carried out by a developer appointed to construct MHADA buildings. According to a government resolution (GR) dated July 16, deputy secretary of the housing department will head the panel.
Matunga-based VJTI's structural engineering department head and chief engineers of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) are among the members of the panel. The committee also comprises two under secretaries from the housing department as its members.
"The panel concerned should start the required probe immediately and submit the detailed report to the government within two months," reads the GR..
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- MHADA
- Matunga
- VJTI
ALSO READ
Returnees from Maharashtra exempted from 7-days institutional quarantine:Karnataka govt
All people arriving in Karnataka from other states, including Maharashtra to be placed in 14 day quarantine
Welspun One to invest Rs 550 cr in next 4 years for its first warehousing project in Maharashtra
Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra cut MCLR
With increase of 5,368 cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 count reaches 2,22,987