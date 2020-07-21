Maha: Man, minor son drown in fishing accident in Latur

A 45-year-old man and his son drowned while fishing in a river at a village in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Rajjak Rashid Shaikh and his 12-year-old son Shaher were fishing in a river basin at Andhori village in Ahmedpur tehsil, an official said.

The duo was pulled in by the strong currents of the river and their bodies were found trapped in the bushes by few villagers, he said. A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard at Kingaon police station, the official added.