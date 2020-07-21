Left Menu
Maharashtra: Milk producing farmers demand govt's support amid agitation

The representatives of milk-producing farmers on Tuesday demanded the government's support amid the ongoing milk agitation in Maharashtra.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The representatives of milk-producing farmers on Tuesday demanded the government's support amid the ongoing milk agitation in Maharashtra. During a meeting with Maharashtra Animal husbandry Minister Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar, ex-state minister and leader Sadabhau Khot said, "We have submitted our demand for government support to milk-producing farmers and subsidy for milk powder export."

"Our Aandolan will not stop, for now, we will decide our next direction in next two days," Khot said. According to state minister, the date of today's meeting was already scheduled on July 16 and it was not due to the ongoing strike happening in the state.

Kedar said, "We will consolidate all the suggestions received during the meeting and find out some way soon keeping the farmers in mind." "One can not compare the situation with any previous situation due to COVID-19. But I assure that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will soon find a way out in favour of the farmers," he said.

"Although, we can not take any decision at the minister-level. The final decision will be taken by the state Cabinet only," he added. Demanding a raise in the procurement price of milk, dairy farmers of the Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana on Tuesday spilt milk on the roads of Sangli as a mark of protest. The dairy farmers demanded an increase in milk procurement prices to Rs 25 per litre. (ANI)

