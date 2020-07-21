Left Menu
He decided to end his life and stage his abduction to mislead his parents, they added. His father approached the police on July 19 after he received a text message from an unknown number on his mobile phone about his son's "abduction".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:02 IST
Man who staged own abduction traced to Jaipur, reunited with family: Police

An engineer, who allegedly staged his abduction and boarded a train with an intention to end his life, was traced to Jaipur and reunited with his parents, police said on Tuesday. The 24-year-old man did his B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from a premier engineering institute in Delhi and is employed with a private firm in Noida, they said, adding that he was working from home during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He was depressed as he wanted to pursue an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, but despite trying twice, could not succeed, the police said. He decided to end his life and stage his abduction to mislead his parents, they added.

His father approached the police on July 19 after he received a text message from an unknown number on his mobile phone about his son's "abduction". According to the complainant, his son had gone to an ATM around 6 pm on July 19, but did not return and his mobile phone was also not reachable. Around 8 pm, the complainant received a message from his son's mobile phone, asking him to arrange Rs 5 lakh by the next day if he wanted to see his son alive.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Budh Vihar police station. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) PK Mishra said CCTV footage obtained from the area showed the victim leaving his house, but he did not reach the ATM and instead, took another route.

The live call detail records (CDR) of his mobile phone were obtained to trace his location and in the process, the police got to know that he had another mobile phone, the number of which was not known to his family, the officer said. The other phone was found to be active at 8.47 pm at the Sarai Rohilla railway station.

CCTV footage of the station showed the man boarding an unreserved compartment of the Jaipur-bound Sampark Kranti Express. The information was shared with the GRP, Jaipur and along with the railway police, a GRP team identified the man and got him deboarded at the Jaipur station, the DCP said. A Delhi Police team, along with the victim's family members, went to Jaipur and brought him back to the Budh Vihar police station, where he was interrogated and counselled, he added.

He told the police that he wanted to join IIM Ahmedabad, but in spite of trying twice, could not succeed and thus, was under depression. He was planning to end his life by jumping off the train, he added.

He left home and sent a ransom message to his father from his phone to misguide his parents, the police said..

