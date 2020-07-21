Punjab: Cycles industry running at 50 pc loss due to shortage of labourers, say manufacturers

Left Menu
Despite a rise in demand for cycles, the industry is not able to take advantage of the situation due to the shortage of labourers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Avtar Singh Bhogal, the director of Bhogal Cycle Industries.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:10 IST
Avtar Singh Bhogal, director of Bhogal cycle industries speaking to ANI on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Despite a rise in demand for cycles, the industry is not able to take advantage of the situation due to the shortage of labourers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Avtar Singh Bhogal, the director of Bhogal Cycle Industries. "The scheme of distribution of bicycles in different states is closed due to COVID-19. However, if the order comes, we will not be able to manufacture cycles due to the shortage of labourers. We are running at 50-60 per cent sale of our total target," Bhogal told ANI.

"Previously, if someone used to make a sale worth Rs 2 lakh, now they are making around Rs 50,000," he added. Onkar Singh Pahwa, the president of the All India Bicycle Manufacturers Association (AICMA) said right now we are not able to produce cycles at the previous rate due to the shortage of labourers.

"Both we and our vendors are running short of labourers. There is a lot of demand in the market but we are not able to fulfil the demand. We have at least 15-20 days waiting for the orders," said Pahwa. "Last year, from the month of April to June, we sold 50 lakh bicycles. This year during the same time we only sold 25 lakh cycles till June," he added.

Pahwa is hopeful that as soon as the schools will reopen, the demand and supply will go back to normal. (ANI)

