Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam flood: 37 of 57 animals rescued have been treated and released, says Kaziranga National Park official

Of the 57 animals of the Kaziranga National Park, that were rescued from the Assam floods, 37 animals have been treated and released, according to Dr Rathin Barman, the Joint Director, Rescue Centre, Kaziranga National Park.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:31 IST
Assam flood: 37 of 57 animals rescued have been treated and released, says Kaziranga National Park official
Animals from the Kaziranga National Park that were rescued from floods affected areas of Assam.. Image Credit: ANI

Of the 57 animals of the Kaziranga National Park, that were rescued from the Assam floods, 37 animals have been treated and released, according to Dr Rathin Barman, the Joint Director, Rescue Centre, Kaziranga National Park. "The frequency of big floods has increased. It is a cause of concern. We have rescued about 57 animals, of which 37 animals have been treated and released," said Dr Barman.

The death toll of animals due to the floods in the Kaziranga National Park rose to 116 on Tuesday including, 88 hog deers and 11 rhinos. After two more persons lost their lives in a flood-related incident in Assam, the death toll in the state rose to 87 on Tuesday.

"Two more people have lost their lives in the floods in the state, taking the total death toll to 87," said the Government of Assam, Assam State Disaster Management Authority. According to the state government, a total of 24,19,185 people have been affected in 24 districts of the state due to the floods.

Earlier on Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the COVID-19 situation and flood scenario with the district administration of Goalpara. The Chief Minister directed officials to create awareness regarding Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) among farmers while expediting relief measures to those affected by the Assam floods.

The flood situation in Assam remains critical with most of the rivers including the Brahmaputra flowing menacingly above the danger mark. The water level of the Barak River, which flows through the Cachar district in the state, too, has been on the rise in recent days. The floods have affected 24 districts, damaging 1,09,600.53 hectares of crops and affected over 24 lakh people in the state, according to the flood situation report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. It added that the rising water levels have affected a total of 2,254 villages.

The government has set up 276 relief camps and 192 relief distribution centres across the districts to help the people affected by the floods in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Unlock 2.0 back in Bengaluru;there will be night curfew & Sunday lockdowns

With the nearly week long lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural areas coming to an end, the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued an order reimplementing unlock 2.0 guidelines issued on June 30, under which there will be night curfew and S...

Three cops suspended in UP's Bulandshahr for taking bribe

A police sub-inspector, head constable and one constable were suspended here on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribe from a person after threatening to implicate him in a murder case, officials said. Rafeeq 40, resident of Bugrasi town, was a...

Serum Institute to begin trials of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine candidate by Aug-end

Serum Institute of India on Tuesday said it will be starting trials of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca by the end of August on up to 5,000 Indian volunteers after getting the necessary nods, and...

India lockdown dragged CocaCola volumes in April-June

Global soft drink major The Coca-Cola Company on Tuesday reported a 16 per cent decline in its unit case volume for the second quarter dragged by markets such as India and Western Europe. The Atlanta-headquartered company has reported a 28 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020