Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt's drone incubation fund DISHA to have allocation of less than Rs 500 cr: Aviation min official

The government's incubation fund DISHA that will promote indigenous manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be allocated less than Rs 500 crore due to the coronavirus-triggered economic "recession", Aviation Ministry Joint Secretary Amber Dubey said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:37 IST
Govt's drone incubation fund DISHA to have allocation of less than Rs 500 cr: Aviation min official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The government's incubation fund DISHA that will promote indigenous manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be allocated less than Rs 500 crore due to the coronavirus-triggered economic "recession", Aviation Ministry Joint Secretary Amber Dubey said on Tuesday. The DISHA fund will give financial support to Indian startups and researchers to manufacture drones or UAVs for use in four sectors -- infrastructure, security, healthcare, and agriculture. "These are the four big bang areas we are focusing on. We started with a big bang number of Rs 2,000 crore (allocation), brought it down to Rs 500 crore. All of this was before March so the number may come down even further because the reality is in front of us. We are in the midst of the worst recession in 100 years," Dubey said at a webinar organized by ideaForge, a drone maker.

Pointing to coronavirus-triggered economic slowdown, he said this is a time when small and medium enterprises are struggling and migrants, unemployed and underprivileged people have to be supported by the government. "So, who the hell is going to talk about drones and high-tech and all that stuff. Yes, we (Civil Aviation Ministry) are standing in the queue. We are raising the issue with the end-user ministries (about funds)," he said. "Let us be very blunt and honest here. It is not going to happen overnight. I am a shameless guy, so I will keep trying. But the money may come a little later. It is not going to happen tomorrow or the next month," he added.

The Civil Aviation Ministry started the registration process for non-compliant drones which were not registered with the aviation regulator DGCA and have not been granted drone acknowledgment numbers (DANs) from June 8. The ministry said a similar one-time opportunity for voluntary disclosure of such drones was provided between January 14 and January 31. A total of 19,553 non-compliant drones were registered during this period, it said. On June 5, the ministry had issued draft rules for manufacturing and use of drones in the country wherein it has proposed that an authorized drone manufacturer or importer can sell its devices only to an individual or entity approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). It will issue the final rules once it deliberates on comments received from all the stakeholders on draft rules.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Unlock 2.0 back in Bengaluru;there will be night curfew & Sunday lockdowns

With the nearly week long lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural areas coming to an end, the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued an order reimplementing unlock 2.0 guidelines issued on June 30, under which there will be night curfew and S...

Three cops suspended in UP's Bulandshahr for taking bribe

A police sub-inspector, head constable and one constable were suspended here on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribe from a person after threatening to implicate him in a murder case, officials said. Rafeeq 40, resident of Bugrasi town, was a...

Serum Institute to begin trials of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine candidate by Aug-end

Serum Institute of India on Tuesday said it will be starting trials of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca by the end of August on up to 5,000 Indian volunteers after getting the necessary nods, and...

India lockdown dragged CocaCola volumes in April-June

Global soft drink major The Coca-Cola Company on Tuesday reported a 16 per cent decline in its unit case volume for the second quarter dragged by markets such as India and Western Europe. The Atlanta-headquartered company has reported a 28 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020